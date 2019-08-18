Home

Lora Joan (Lori) Evans

Lora Joan (Lori) Evans Obituary
Lora Joan (Lori) Evans

Lora (Lori) Evans peacefully transitioned to Heaven on August 7, 2019 with her husband and best friend of over 50 years (Tom Evans), and daughters (Heather Weston and Heidi Darling) by her bedside.

Lori has been reunited with her Mom (Joan Lockley), Dad (Reg Lockley), and brother (Lyle Lockley). She is survived by her sister (Dylyn Blade), 3 beautiful grandchildren: Emma Darling, Makena & Evan Weston (Dad-Brett Weston) that called her Guppie, and special family member Judy Liberty.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
