Loralee Price



Age 84, of Edmonds, passed away peacefully at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds February 7, 2019. She was born in Seattle, WA on February 27, 1934. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951 and attended Washington State University, earning her degree in Sociology and graduating in 1955. She married George Price in 1959. Loralee worked for Boeing and later worked for and retired from King County as a personnel analyst. She was member of the Daughters of the Nile and Eastern Star. Loralee loved her volunteer work with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in Marysville, WA.



She is survived by her cousin Verne Hutchinson of Spokane, WA and many other close family members and friends. She was preceded in death by George, her husband of 46 years and her parents, Harlan and Frances Spillman.



A celebration of life will take place at 9:30 am on Wednesday, February 27th at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave S., Edmonds, WA. Private burial, next to her husband, to follow at Tahoma National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Spokane Unit, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204 or .



Please share memories at



www.beckstributecenter.com Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary