Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Halseth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren "Bill" Halseth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loren "Bill" Halseth Obituary
Loren "Bill" Halseth 10/08/1932 ~ 02/10/ 2020

Born in Vancouver WA, raised in San Pedro CA. His working years were with Great Northern RR, service station owner and King Dome ticket taker. He was a member of three Masonic Lodges. Loren was survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Laurie (Dave,) and Robin and three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 PM. March 6,

2020 at Lynnwood Unity Church, 16727 Alderwood Mall Pkwy.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Edmonds Senior Center, PO Box 717, Edmonds WA 98020 or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -