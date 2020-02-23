|
|
Loren "Bill" Halseth 10/08/1932 ~ 02/10/ 2020
Born in Vancouver WA, raised in San Pedro CA. His working years were with Great Northern RR, service station owner and King Dome ticket taker. He was a member of three Masonic Lodges. Loren was survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Laurie (Dave,) and Robin and three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 PM. March 6,
2020 at Lynnwood Unity Church, 16727 Alderwood Mall Pkwy.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Edmonds Senior Center, PO Box 717, Edmonds WA 98020 or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020