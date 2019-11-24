Home

The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
02/07/1955 ~ 10/29/2019

Born and raised in Seattle and spent much of his time in Chimacum. Graduated Rainier Beach High School in 1972. Journeyman Carpenter, Welder & avid fisherman. Loren was stubborn, fierce, independent, loyal and generous, always helping family and friends whenever asked. Preceded in death by parents; Kathleen L Bishop (1978), Loren O Turner (1976); brother William Bishop ((Frank) Turner (2014). Never married. Survived by sisters; Carol Turner (Tacoma) and Sally Butler (Snoqualmie); niece, Heather Reinfeld (Jason); grandniece Alana; and girlfriend, Chong (Sunny) Kim.

Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
