Loren Steven Turner
02/07/1955 ~ 10/29/2019
Born and raised in Seattle and spent much of his time in Chimacum. Graduated Rainier Beach High School in 1972. Journeyman Carpenter, Welder & avid fisherman. Loren was stubborn, fierce, independent, loyal and generous, always helping family and friends whenever asked. Preceded in death by parents; Kathleen L Bishop (1978), Loren O Turner (1976); brother William Bishop ((Frank) Turner (2014). Never married. Survived by sisters; Carol Turner (Tacoma) and Sally Butler (Snoqualmie); niece, Heather Reinfeld (Jason); grandniece Alana; and girlfriend, Chong (Sunny) Kim.
Full Obituary & guestbook on-line at www.funerals.coop.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019