Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Northwest Arts Center
9825 NE 24th Street
Bellevue, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Sheppard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene Valerie Sheppard


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorene Valerie Sheppard Obituary
Lorene Valerie Sheppard

Born April 9, 1939 in Portland Oregon. Died August 4, 2019 at her home in Bellevue surrounded by her family. Survived by Timothy David Sheppard, Nicole Marie Green, Ariane Therese Dauenhauer, Lauren Christine Sheppard and four grandchildren.

Retired from the University of Washington, she enjoyed volunteering for Hopelink. She was a founding member of the Eastside Neighborhood Network.

She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.

A memorial gathering will be held

at the Northwest Arts Center, 9825 NE 24th Street in Bellevue,

on October 5 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Sign Lorene's online

Guest Book at www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.