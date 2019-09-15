|
|
Lorene Valerie Sheppard
Born April 9, 1939 in Portland Oregon. Died August 4, 2019 at her home in Bellevue surrounded by her family. Survived by Timothy David Sheppard, Nicole Marie Green, Ariane Therese Dauenhauer, Lauren Christine Sheppard and four grandchildren.
Retired from the University of Washington, she enjoyed volunteering for Hopelink. She was a founding member of the Eastside Neighborhood Network.
She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.
A memorial gathering will be held
at the Northwest Arts Center, 9825 NE 24th Street in Bellevue,
on October 5 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019