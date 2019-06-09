Loreta Irene Moore



Loreta Irene Moore, age 103, passed away on May 31, 2019.



She was born on May 2, 1916 in Boring, Oregon to Raymond Edwin and Nora Mae (Yerkes) Richey. The oldest of 4 daughters she attended Boring Grade School and graduated from Sandy Union High School.



On October 9, 1943 she married Floyd Sylvester Moore. They moved to Seattle in 1952. Floyd preceded her in death on January 12, 1971. She lived in Shoreline for over 67 years.



She worked as the secretary at Calvin Presbyterian Church in Richmond Beach and at Shoreline Community College. In later life she took on genealogy research for the family compiling hundreds of years of history. She was proud to be an Oregon Trail family that homesteaded in Boring, OR.



She is survived by her three sons; Larry Moore (Sue), Randy Moore, Raymond Moore, sister Ruth E Scott of Portland, Oregon, grandchildren; Katy Bernhoft (Shad), Kelly Moore, Kevin Moore, Jeffrey Moore, Ashley Moore and great-grandchild Vivienne Bernhoft.



Services are Sunday June 9th 11:30 AM at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, Gresham, Oregon followed by interment at Douglass Cemetery.