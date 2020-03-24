|
|
Lori Ann Tate
On the morning of March 19, 2020, Lori Ann Tate, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, died at the age of 52 as the victim of a hit-and-run accident.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, to Betty and Roland Link and relocating to Portland, Oregon soon after. Lori attended Sunset High School in Beaverton, Oregon where she competed in swimming and cross-country running, before attending University of Puget Sound, in Tacoma graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
A successful career followed in design and technology. Cherished in her early career at Visio leading the design team, Lori continued work in creative, marketing and leadership roles at Microsoft and Pop Media until embracing her new role as mother in 2007.
Lori's passion for art permeated everything she did with a special talent for mixed media and encaustic art. She was an avid interior decorator, designer and collector of art while being a problem-solver, planner and mentor to many.
In 2004, Lori married Byron Tate, and in July 2007, Lori and Byron welcomed the love of both of their lives, their son, Camber. The Tate Family introduced Goose, their silver lab, to the family in 2013.
For the last 12 years, Lori focused on their home, her life-long passion for art, travel, and raising Camber. Family and friends meant everything to Lori. Impromptu and planned gatherings in their home happened frequently, centered around the kitchen (or the backyard pizza oven) where she would spend all day preparing meals with and for the people she loved. Their second home on Whidbey Island acted as another part of her life that she enthusiastically shared with guests as they explored the joys of island living together.
She is survived by her husband, Byron; son, Camber; brothers Peter, John and David; sister Jenny as well as her many adored nieces and nephews.
She had innumerable friends. Words cannot do justice the light, generosity, humor, grace, happiness and endless creativity that poured out of her. She had an unlimited capacity to be kind, inspire, elevate and help those blessed to know her. She taught us, by example, about compassionate honesty, authenticity, true love and joy. The best we can do to honor her is to teach others the same and carry a little of Lori's singular spirit with us daily.
Remembrances can be sent to Hope for Kids and Whidbey Animals' Improvement Foundation (WAIF)
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020