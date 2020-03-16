Home

Lori Ann Vigil Obituary
Lori Ann Vigil passed in her sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Lori was born on June 28, 1960 in Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, David and Barbara Vigil. Lori is survived by her brothers; Dave, Bob, Tony and Vince and her sisters; Angie and Teresa. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews that she adored.

She grew up in West Seattle and attended West Seattle High School. Lori was always full of laughter and joy! She loved to spend time with her nieces and nephews and was proud to be a West Seattle Indian. Due to the current virus outbreak, we are going to delay a celebration of life for our dear Lori until later this year.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 16, 2020
