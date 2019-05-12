Lorin James Christean



Lorin James Christean was born January 24th, 1939, in Medford, OR, to parents Bob and Elma Christean. Lorin passed on to a better place on May 2nd, 2019, after a long and complicated illness that he battled bravely to the end. In his youth, Lorin was a talented and competitive athlete. He ran track, boxed, and played football. Lorin graduated in 1957 from Medford High School in Medford, OR, and was offered a football scholarship to W.S.U., but joined the Marines instead. After an honorable discharge, he still had the scholarship available and played for the 'Cougs for 4 years until his college graduation.



Lorin married Laurel Kathleen Thompson in 1962 and they had 3 lovely and intelligent daughters. Lorin worked in the insurance business and in other ventures, until in the early 1970's, Lorin went to work for the Rembold Corp, owned by his very good friend and Phi Delta Brother, Wayne Rembold. In 1985 Lorin formed Urban Self Storage Inc., a company that manages, develops, and builds Self Storage properties. Lorin sold the company in 2017 upon the onset of his illness to his long time business partner, Patrick Reilly, with whom he had not only a business relationship but a deep and loving bond. Lorin leaves behind his beloved wife of 21 years, Sandy, former wife Laurel "Kathy" Kern, his 3 daughters, Laurie Christean, Trish Christean, Lynda (Venkat) Varada, step-daughter Carly Frangello, 10 grandchildren, Erica (Matt) Bocek, Brittany Ash, Ian Robinson, Samantha Varada, Rose Strasen, Elijah Varada, Makayla (Deven) Patrick, Shaun Christean, Spencer Varada, Ester Myers, brother Larry (Diane) Christean, sister Darlene Christean, and numerous extended family. Lorin was pre-deceased by his parents Bob & Elma Christean and his sister Marion Christean.



An open Celebration of his life, hosted by Urban Self Storage, Inc., will be held Sunday, June 9th, at 1:00 PM at the Woodmark Hotel, 1200 Carillon Point, Kirkland, Wa. In lieu of flowers, Lorin requested donations be made to: , Rain City Church (Rainmakers Fund for: Water Wells in Africa/Ethiopian Orphanage Support), Semper Fi Fund (Benefits All Arms of Military Served), and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.



