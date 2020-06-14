Lorna Jean Jones
Lorna Jean Jones

Lorna (Hough) Jones was born on July 26, 1940, in Omak, WA, and she passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020, of natural causes in Moses Lake, WA. She graduated from Roosevelt H.S. in 1957. Lorna leaves behind one sister, Kay; 4 children, Kenneth Gamble, Randy Gamble, Jody Montoya, and Michael Gamble; 2 step children, Carl Jones and Cheryl Donoso; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest on Monday, June 15th, next to her late husband Wayne at Purdy & Walters of Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA.

She will be forever remembered in our hearts as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
