Lorraine (Glucksman) Cohn



Lorraine Cohn was born in Vancouver BC on September 11, 1922, and she passed away on July 3, 2019 under the careful watch of her loving family.



Lorraine was an insatiable student of fine art and crafts over the course of her lifetime. She was a prolific painter, sculptor, ceramicist, welder and knitter with a master's eye for color. Her paintings were exhibited over decades at Seattle's Foster White Gallery, and her home studio was her haven. She studied art early on at Cornish and later at the UW's School of Art during the heyday of NW contemporary art which included Kenneth Callahan, Michael Daly, Michael Spafford and others. She was taught for years by painter, Windsor Utley a disciple of Mark Tobey, whose influence led her to her own artistic style. She studied ceramics at Pratt art school in Seattle and became life long friends with jewelers Ron Ho and Flora Book.



Lorraine married the love of her life, Merle D. Cohn, in 1944, just before Merle shipped off to war. Together, they shared their life with their families and their two daughters, Catherine Kerwick, and Julie Friedman (Steven), their three grandchildren, Kelly Kerwick (Dan), Ali Friedman (Agustin), Ben Friedman, and their 2 great-grandsons, Oliver and Max. Lorraine is also survived by her loving brother, Dr. Myron "Buddy" Glucksman (Leslie) of Connecticut. We all can't imagine life without Lorraine.



The family will say their goodbyes at a private internment and Shiva.