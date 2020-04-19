Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine E. Dixon


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine E. Dixon Obituary
Lorraine E. Dixon

Lorraine passed away peacefully at home April 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born October 18, 1931 in Dickinson, ND.

As a young girl the family moved to Yakima, WA then on to Selah where her father owned a fruit farm. She is a graduate of Selah High School and Yakima Valley Community College where she met her husband, D. Duane Dixon. While in Yakima she was a children's librarian where she expressed her love of reading. While Duane was in the military they lived in Colorado Springs, CO. Their final move was to Seattle where they raised their three children. As her children grew she pursued her love of art by attending North Seattle Community College where she became the Art Gallery Coordinator for 15 years. She has produced many amazing pieces of art, ranging from watercolor, oil paintings to incredible sculptures. She loved gardening and entertaining.

She is preceded in death by her husband, D. Duane Dixon and her son, Aaron. She is survived by her daughters, Dana (Don Smith), and Holly; grandchildren, Jena (Jake White), Cody (Anna), TJ (Lotus), Elizabeth, Liam and Bowman; and great-grandchild, Ava.

Her kindness and beauty will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -