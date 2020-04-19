|
|
Lorraine E. Dixon
Lorraine passed away peacefully at home April 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born October 18, 1931 in Dickinson, ND.
As a young girl the family moved to Yakima, WA then on to Selah where her father owned a fruit farm. She is a graduate of Selah High School and Yakima Valley Community College where she met her husband, D. Duane Dixon. While in Yakima she was a children's librarian where she expressed her love of reading. While Duane was in the military they lived in Colorado Springs, CO. Their final move was to Seattle where they raised their three children. As her children grew she pursued her love of art by attending North Seattle Community College where she became the Art Gallery Coordinator for 15 years. She has produced many amazing pieces of art, ranging from watercolor, oil paintings to incredible sculptures. She loved gardening and entertaining.
She is preceded in death by her husband, D. Duane Dixon and her son, Aaron. She is survived by her daughters, Dana (Don Smith), and Holly; grandchildren, Jena (Jake White), Cody (Anna), TJ (Lotus), Elizabeth, Liam and Bowman; and great-grandchild, Ava.
Her kindness and beauty will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020