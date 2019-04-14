Home

Lorraine Evelyn (Elfner) Lagerstedt

Lorraine Evelyn (Elfner) Lagerstedt Obituary
Lorraine Evelyn (Elfner) Lagerstedt

Lorraine passed peacefully of old age on March 21, 2019. She was born March 20, 1921 in Minneapolis, MN but spent the majority of her life in Seattle and north suburbs. She retired from the Seattle Times in 1984.

Her husband Walter Phillip Lagerstedt preceded her in death,

as did her 2 sisters, brother, son-in-law Al Harwood, great grandson Jon Harwood, as well as most of her longtime friends.

We mourn the loss of her spirited personality and caring, gracious heart. Her surviving 3 daughters,

Lois Harwood, Barbara (Jim) Havlovick, and Kathy (Mark) Liebman, 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Grave Side Service at Acacia

Memorial Park 14951 Bothell Way

NE, Seattle WA 98155 May 10, 2019

at 10:00AM. Celebration Of Life

will follow (1/2 hour drive). Contact family or receive details at the Grave Side Service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019
