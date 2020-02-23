|
Lorraine Frances (Wilson) Skudler
Deceased 2/13/2020 at age 92 in Shoreline WA surrounded by family. Born 9/29/1927 in Bremerton WA to T. Hugh and Lydia Wilson. Raised in Southworth WA, attended Port Orchard HS and became proficient at playing piano and cello. Graduated from Seattle Pacific College. Married Edward O. Skudler. 1951-1959 they served as Free Methodist missionaries in Japan. 1959 they returned to USA where Ed pastored churches in Seattle WA and Bonners Ferry and Priest River ID. 1967-1977 Lorraine taught first grade in Priest River. 1977 Ed and Lorraine moved to Seattle where Lorraine participated in her church's music and library.
Preceded in death by husband Ed and sister Dolores White. Survived by sister Janet Parsons, daughters Naomi, Jeanne (Sandusky), Marjorie (DeLapp), Margaret, Mariel, Pauline and Lori, sons-in-law John McBride (Naomi), Bill Sandusky (Jeanne) and Dan Sweet (Lori), and grandchildren Simon and Jacob Sandusky and Brittany DeLapp. Celebration of Lorraine's life to be held 2/29/20, 2 PM at Chapel of the Resurrection, Bothell WA.
Donations in her memory may be made by check payable to Lorraine Skudler Memorial, Kenmore Elementary Music and mailed to Northshore Schools FDN, 3330 Monte Villa Pkwy, Bothell WA 98021. Sign Lorraine's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020