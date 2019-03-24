Lorraine Gertrude (Glauer) Tradal



Lorraine Gertrude Tradal (Glauer), born in Mount Vernon, Washington October 26, 1937 passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 at the age of 81.



Diagnosed with Alzheimers/dementia over a year ago, our beloved mother received devoted care by the many loving folks at Northridge Home, daily visits from family and friends and wonderful holiday outings and dinners at daughter Terri Cote's home. Born to Catherine Glauer, Mount Vernon was her home through her high school years, graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 1956. The ultimate cherished moment in her life was when she met Terry Tradal, the handsome "new guy from Seattle" her senior year. After Terry noted to a fellow student, "I'm going to marry that black haired girl with the red bandana on her head..." Terry and Lorraine married in 1958.



God truly blessed our mom with charisma, humor, hipness, hope, understanding, warmth, positive energy, compassion and loyalty to all who had the pleasure to know her. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, wife, grandmother and loyal friend. Our mom was always there for our friends growing up to extend an understanding ear and support whenever needed. Mom had a beautiful faith with God and we know she is in a heavenly home with family and friends.



Pre-deceased by brother Richard Glauer, Mother Catherine Glauer, Aunt Helen Adams, Lorraine is survived by her husband Terry, daughters Tammy (Robert) Studerus, Terri (Dale) Cote, Todd (Roberta) Tradal, deeply loved cousins Tom Etchison (Diane) and Sandy Erickson, and her six grandchildren Ashley, Lindsey, Kyle, Braden, Hannah, Greta and Olin.



A private celebration of life will be held in May. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimers Foundation or .