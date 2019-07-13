Lorraine (Lorry) Goodrich Miller



May 27, 1925 to June 27, 2019



Lorry Miller was born May 27, 1925, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Lawrence Goodrich and Sarah Johnston Goodrich. One of six children, Lorry grew up in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. During high school she trained as a machinist. Following high school, she worked nights making machine gun parts to support the war effort, while studying journalism by day at Augustana College in Illinois. When the war ended, she attended the University of Minnesota. She graduated in the first class of Occupational Therapists. At the U of M, she met engineering student Ralph E. Miller, Jr. The two married in 1947. Ralph passed away in 1999.



As the young mother of five, Lorry called herself a homemaker. At the same time, she kept her OTR registration current, volunteering in the field. In her forties, as her child rearing responsibilities were wrapping up, she began working in her profession. As an occupational therapist, she specialized in helping developmentally challenged infants, and toddlers. She worked at Birth to Three Developmental Center in Federal Way, and did home visits. She was instrumental in developing the program in its early years; it is now the go-to center for the population she served for all of King County.



Lorry had a deep personal faith and attended Lake Burien Presbyterian and Normandy Park United Church of Christ.



Lorry once said, "All my life I have been surrounded by love." And so she was, even as she left the world on June 27, 2019. She is survived by her sister Vera Hetland and sister-in-law Frances Goodrich; her five children Terri, Mark, Scott, David, and Sara; sons- and daughters-in-law Robert, Linda, Lisa, Nancy, and Michael; numerous grandchildren and their spouses; many great grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and friends.



Lorry's Memorial will be held at Rainier Golf and Country Club, July 26th, 5-8 pm; eulogies at 6. For details please contact one of her children. The family suggests memorial donations to Birth to Three Developmental Center, Federal Way, WA 24269. Published in The Seattle Times on July 13, 2019