Powers Funeral Home
320 West Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 983715374
(253) 845-0536
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Powers Funeral Home
320 West Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 983715374
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powers Funeral Home
320 West Pioneer Avenue
Puyallup, WA 983715374
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sumner Cemetery
Lorraine Ione Sander


1925 - 2019
Lorraine Ione Sander Obituary
Lorraine Ione Sander

Lorraine Ione Sander, age 93, passed away in the early morning hours Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

She was born November 4, 1925 in Herreid, South Dakota, a daughter of the late John Bickel and Ione Maltby Bickel.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years John Allen "Al" Sander; daughter Victoria "Vicki" Lynn Sander Larsen; two brothers Wesley Bickel and Gerald "Jerry" Bickel: three sisters Arla Abrahamson, Delora Stanton, and Elaine Runkel.

She enjoyed gardening, baking, the Mariners and spending time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter Deborah "Debi" Bissett, Grandchildren Christina Larsen (Philip), Bryan Wiseman (Vince), Great Granddaughter Brooklyn Larsen; two sisters Marilyn Courtney (Mike), Janice Torgeson and brother Russell Bickel. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Sumner Cemetery. Memorial and remembrance will be 11:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Puyallup. Reception will follow the memorial.

Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, September 6, 2019 at Powers Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
