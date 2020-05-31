Lorraine Wascher Woods
Lorraine Wascher Woods passed in Seattle, Washington on May 23, 2020. She was born May 3, 1953 in Chicago to parents Gloria & Richard Wascher. She received her BA from Golden Gate University, a teaching credential from Chapman University, and Masters of Education degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. She was a retired teacher of Gen. Ed. & special education in both public and private elementary and middle schools in Colorado, Oregon, and California, lastly with Los Angeles Unified School District. She died from complications of MS (multiple sclerosis).
Lorraine was a lifelong learner, reader, writer, music lover, with a curiosity about life, relationships, and travel. More than anything she loved being mom to her two children. She is survived by daughter Elizabeth Woods Lam (Eddie) and grandson Evan (Long Beach, CA), and son Jonathan Stuart Woods (Tacoma, WA); plus three brothers, John Wascher (Bonnie) University Place, WA; Paul Wascher (Joyce) West Bloomfield, MI; and Carl Wascher (Maria) Camarillo, CA. Numerous nieces and a nephew are spread across the U.S. Her two marriages ended in divorce. When MS hit in midlife, a coping strategy was writing about personal experiences and demystifying living a life with disabilities. Handicaps were something to be hidden and not spoken about when she was a child in the 1960's, but her attitude was one of openness, compassion, and shared learning. "We are all in this together!" she would say. Before MS curtailed traveling, she visited several continents including Asia and Europe and, as a child, all 50 states.
In retirement she was an ESL one-on-one volunteer tutor and also helped to initiate the ESL program for Skyline retirement community in Seattle. Lorraine enjoyed the Skyline community, writing for The Skyliner newsmagazine, and being a part of the Swedish MS clinic community.
Please feel free to donate to SWEDISH MS NEUROSCIENCE INSTITUTE in Seattle or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.