Louie Naum Miovski
Louie Naum Miovski was born on 7/12/1926 in Seattle, Washington. He was the son of Naum Miovksi and Dana Karsakova. His parents married in 1911, in the small town of Kosinets (now Ieropigi) in Macedonia, in the mountains of northwestern Greece. They migrated to the U.S. in 1921 and settled in Seattle. His older sisters were Mita, Sophie, and Christina. They were proud of their Macedonian heritage. Louie attended Emerson Primary School and Franklin High School. Louie enrolled in the University of Washington in 1944, where he studied Electrical Engineering. He was in the ROTC there. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946. World War II was ending, but maintaining communications between the Pentagon and the Asian Theater remained vital. He worked as a technician for the Signal Corps, maintaining circuit controls. He attended basic training at Fort Lewis. He was stationed in Seattle, but he traveled to Alaska to fix damaged underwater communication cables between downtown Seattle and Prince William Sound (the Alaska Communication System). He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1948. He is proud of his service to his country.
Louie returned to the University of Washington, where he obtained a Bachelor's of Science Degree in 1950. Louie also started working part-time for Boeing in 1950. When he first started working at Boeing, he attended Boeing's Aeronautical Engineering training. He then went back to the University of Washington part-time to get his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering, which he ultimately obtained in 1959. His thesis was on the danger of inertial coupling and how to minimize it. Louie's thesis helped to save lives.
Louie met Norene Mattson, the love of his life, at the Spanish Castle, a dance hall in Des Moines. Louie and Norene used to enjoy dancing the foxtrot, the jitterbug, the rumba, and the samba there. Louie and Norene married on 9/28/1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tacoma. The reception was in Seattle at Serbian Hall. They honeymooned on Catalina Island and in Pacific Beach, San Diego.
Over the next 5 years they had 3 children: Roselynne (Rose), Lourene, and Lynnette. Louie designed the family home overlooking Lake Washington in South Seattle. In 1960, Louie's father Naum, Louie, and Norene built the house with the help of a construction crew. Louie and Norene landscaped the wild hillside of blackberry brambles and created a beautiful garden. Louie worked full time at Boeing until 1981, when he was age 55. He worked for another 5 years part-time as a contractor. At Boeing, he did engineering work related to guidance and control of airplanes and missiles. His first project was the B47 Stratojet Bomber (a long-range strategic bomber designed to fly at high speed and altitude to avoid enemy interceptor aircraft). He worked on the guidance system of the air-launched Cruise Missile. He was awarded Engineer of the Year for his terrain-following work on the Cruise Missile (which allowed the missile to fly so low it could not be detected by enemy radar). He also worked on the AWACS (airborne warning and control system), a radar system for detecting enemy aircraft.
During Summer, Louie and Norene used to take the girls hiking at Mt. Rainier. And in late Summer, the family vacationed in San Diego. When the girls were grown, Louie and Norene took extended vacations regularly in Hawaii. They also traveled twice to Greece and Turkey. In addition, they spent happy times riding their trail bike motorcycles and hiking around Mt. Rainier and elsewhere in the Cascades. Louie found riding the motorcycle liberating and exhilarating, and he was inspired by his explorations in nature. Louie was a fitness enthusiast his entire life. He first joined the YMCA in 1946, when he was age 20. He was in the Army, so he joined the Army-Navy YMCA in downtown Seattle. During most of his life, he worked out at the West Seattle YMCA. Without fail, he worked out 3 times a week. In 1996, his 50-year membership was recognized. Even as a senior, Louie competed in track. At age 90 he could run the 50-yard dash in 30-45 seconds.
At age 93, after 62 years of happy marriage to Norene, Louie passed away in Seattle on 10/27/2019. He is survived by his wife Norene; Rose and Jon Kinsley, Lourene Miovski and Tom Bannister, and Lynnette Owyen and Jesse Cargo. In addition he is survived by his 4 grandchildren: Ryan Kinsley and wife Shyla Kinsley, Hillary Kinsley, Haley Owyen and fiance; Ryan Seeley, and Tyler Owyen; and 3 great-grandchildren: Bryce Kraft, Kashius Kinsley, and Klaire Kinsley.
The funeral service will be at Marlatt Funeral Home in Kent, on Friday, 11/1/2019, at 6:00pm. Burial will be at
Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Renton.
Remembrances may be made to the West Seattle YMCA.
