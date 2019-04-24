|
Louis "Buddy" Berntsen
Louis "Buddy" Berntsen passed away April 18, 2019, in Seattle, WA at the age of 84. He was born on September 26, 1934 in Unga, AK. Son of Louis Sr. and Laura. He resided in Sand Point, AK. He was a lifelong Commercial Fisherman in the Shumagin, Aleutian Islands and the Bering Sea. Buddy married Jennie Johansen in 1952 and they had 4 children. He was a very kind hearted, loving man who loved sailing the seas and traveling the country. Services will be Friday April 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery 11111 N Aurora Ave. Seattle, WA 98133.
Arrangements by Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019