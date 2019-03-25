Louis Delano Kimes



Lou went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. He was born January 29, 1942 to Louis and Ruth (Schultz) Kimes in Seattle Washington. His childhood years were spent in Harrah Washington with his parents and grandmother Anna. Lou's teen years were spent in Puyallup and Yakima Washington. He was married to Diana Shore on December 29, 1959 and they had three children. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965, and served until 1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran. Lou then married the love of his life Jean Johnson on February 8, 1969. Together they had two children and were married 50 years.



He was a self-made man. He worked for Oberto Sausage Company and the U.S. Postal Service. His hobbies included, reading, stamp collecting, hunting, fishing, target shooting, and camping. He also loved to watch cartoons with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved his family and made them his top priority. He was also a confirmed and sometimes unreasonable Democrat.



Lou is survived by his devoted wife, Jean (Johnson); sons Jerry (Cindy) and Terry (Debbie), daughters Kimberly (Darryl) Roberts, Andrea (Becky) Roberts, and Sarah (Greg) Pratt, numerous grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews; his brother Glenn (Judy), his sisters Sharon (Dave) Brombach, Donna (Bud) Novak. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Andrew.



Services will be held on Saturday,



March 30, 2019 at 2:30pm at Bauer Funeral Chapel,



701 1st St., Snohomish WA,



with interment at



G.A.R. Cemetery, 8601 Riverview Rd., Snohomish WA



and a reception following.



Donations in his memory may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care (2731 Wetmore Ave. Suite 500 Everett Washington 98201), Seattle Children's Hospital (4800 Sand Point Way N.E. Seattle Washington 98105), or (wish.org). Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 30, 2019