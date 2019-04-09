|
|
Louisa Maria Ragucci
Louisa Ragucci passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at the age of 63. Her life was one of dedication, service, celebration, and joy. Louisa was born and raised in Staten Island NY and later moved to Seattle WA where she devoted herself to helping families as an onsite property manager for low income housing. She is remembered for her one-of-a-kind spirit, her artistic flair, and her infectious laugh. Louisa is survived by her two brothers, Charlie and Mario, and her son, Jared. She was deeply loved and will truly be missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019