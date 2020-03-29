|
Louise C. Major
Louise Catherine (Sutlovich) Major, age 86, a lifelong resident of the Interbay-Magnolia area of Seattle, passed into the hands of God on March 18, 2020. Louise (better known as LuLu to many) was born on February 25, 1934 to Mario Sutlovich and Bertha (Zuvich) Sutlovich, immigrants from Veli Iz, Dalmatia, Croatia.
Louise attended St. Margaret's Catholic grade school in Interbay and graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1951. She worked at Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company until her marriage to Richard L. (Dick) Major in St. Margaret's Church on February 8, 1958. The marriage spanned 62 years until Louise's passing. Later in life she worked for 30 years at the Pacific Northwest Apparel Assn.
An energetic, outgoing person, Louise was always involved in sports and other competitive activity. Prior to her marriage, she played softball, was an excellent bowler and belonged to various dance and drill-team groups. She also loved to sing-- first in the choir at St. Margaret's; later at Our Lady of Fatima on Magnolia. With her three children attending school there, Louise participated in many parish activities. She coached girls' volleyball, basketball and softball teams for many years and eventually became Athletic Director for the girls' CYO sports program. For countless years she and her sister, Mary Ann Bishop, were in charge of the antiques/collectibles table at the parish rummage sales.
Food and celebrating holidays were of paramount importance to Louise. She was always ready with sandwiches and a dish of "something or other" for her children's schoolmates whenever they showed up. She organized and hosted the family-wide Christmas dinners for many years-- with her own specialty, mostaccioli, being the centerpiece. Halloween was special for her. She would meticulously dress herself as "The Wicked Witch of the West," greet the children at the door and hand out vast quantities of candy.
Louise remained a devoted sports fan right to her last days. The Mariners, Sonics, Seahawks, Sounders or Huskies-- you name it and she watched it. She would have had a difficult time with the current lack of sports.
Always proud of her Croatian heritage, Louise belonged to the Croatian Fraternal Union for 56 years. In 1969 she and her family spent 7 months in Croatia which gave her opportunity to spend time with many relatives there, including her grandmother with whom she was able to converse in the local dialect.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Louise is survived by her daughters, Dr. Julie Major and Christina Kristl (Libor), her son, John and her grandchildren, Sam Kristl, Matty Kristl and Lucy Major. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Bishop, and many other relatives both here and in Croatia.
Remembrances may be made to
The Seattle Jr. Tamburitzans
PO Box 77261 Seattle, WA 98177 or Our Lady of Fatima School Fund 3301 W. Dravus St.
Seattle, 98199.
Louise will rest in peace at
Holyrood Cemetery
A celebration of life will be announced when conditions permit.
