Louise Esther Watne

Louise Esther Watne Obituary
Louise Esther Watne

Louise Esther Watne passed away peacefully at Park Shore on December 6, 2019. Louise was born in Aberdeen, Wa January 26, 1932. The family moved to Tacoma where she graduated from Clover Park High.

Pledging Kappa Delta at the University of Washington she met and married Raymond Watne. She later worked at the admissions deptartment at the UW. She loved to garden, and spend time at their cabin on Vashon Island.

She is survived by her 2 brothers Paul and Roger Meyer, her daughter Kathryn Watne (Hood River, Ore), son Eric, wife Catherine and their daughters Emily and Liz (Tiverton, RI) The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Park Shore and especially all her friends.

A memorial service will be held in the Lakeside Room at Park Shore January 6th from 2-4pm.

Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
