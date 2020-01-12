|
|
Louise Gudrun Torseth
Louise "Lou" Gudrun Torseth, age 94, passed away in Seattle, Washington on November 27, 2019.
Lou was born in Seattle at Swedish Hospital on September 25, 1925 to Olav Olson Torseth and Gurid Einarsen. She attended Snohomish High School and graduated salutatorian in 1942. Lou attended two years of College at Central Washington College of Education, in Ellensburg, WA, now known as Central Washington University. While in Ellensburg Louise worked as a secretary for Morrison Knudson. She worked at US Steel in Seattle, Washington from March of 1956 until her retirement in November of 1986.
Louise was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church on Capitol Hill, and most recently, Magnolia Lutheran Church. Family was very important to Lou.
She is survived by her younger sister Orva Anderson of Monroe, as well as a total of fifty one nieces and nephews including two great-great-grandnephews and two great-great grandnieces. She was preceded in death by her older sister May Dougherty and twin sister Eloise Pilichowski.
Services will be held at Magnolia Lutheran Church,
2414 31st Ave. West, Seattle, WA
98199 on January 26, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020