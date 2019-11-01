|
|
Louise Joyce Jones
Louise Joyce Jones, age 93, passed away peacefully at home with her family on October 26, 2019. She was born January 24, 1926 in Montana to Walter V. and Louise Houston. At age 20, while attending the University of Washington, she met and married John Paul Jones. He was her best friend, golf partner and love of her life. Joyce and Paul (d. 2010) were married for 64 years. She is now reunited with him and her eldest daughter Paula Gardiner who passed in 2008.
For over 40 years, Joyce worked for the Shoreline School District. Her greatest joy was time spent in the classroom helping children with special needs. Joyce showed her love for those around her by making things with her hands. She was famous for her knitting, as evidenced by many a family portrait with everyone bundled up in a "grandma sweater." If she caught wind of a baby on the way, even if it was someone only distantly connected to the family, she would whip up a new knit creation just for them. She made the best homemade raspberry jam, fudge and sweets of all kinds. They were always served "with the calories taken out" and a healthy helping of sass.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Cathy Anderson (husband Tim), son Walter Jones (wife Karen), and grandchildren: Kelsey Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Paul Jones (wife Katie) and Sarah Jones; and her sister Margaret "Sam" Bowen (husband Don); and numerous nieces and nephews; all of whom loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, stubbornness, undying love and care.
A private family celebration of life will be held in lieu of a service.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019