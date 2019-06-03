Home

Louise Katherine (Luke) Paulson

Louise Katherine (Luke) Paulson Obituary
Louise Katherine (Luke) Paulson

Louise Paulson passed away May 23, 2019 in Kent Washington. Louise was born April 10, 1926 in Bellingham Washington to Edward and Ragna Luke. Graduated from Bellingham High School, then moved to Ballard where she lived with her three sisters. Married to Herman Paulson and had three children. For details of Louise's life and services please call or go to Marlatt Funeral Home website at marlattfurneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 3 to June 4, 2019
