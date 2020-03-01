|
|
Louise M. Ferber
October 21, 1920 - February 19, 2020
A life well lived!
Louise passed peacefully in her home on February 19, 2020 at age 99. She was born to Anna and Pete Carlson in Belfry, Montana on October 21, 1920. On the farm, she helped raise her twin siblings Florence and Larry. At age 10, Louise and her family moved to Seattle. Louise attended Lincoln High School where she never missed a day of class, nor was she ever tardy! After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1938 she lived on Queen Anne and joined Women in Construction as a bookkeeper. Louise was set to marry her high school sweetheart Werner Ferber. When preparing for their wedding, Werner was called to service because of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Louise went on to marry Bob Ellis. After Bob's passing, Louise and Werner were reunited and married in 1977. One of Louise's greatest joys was golf. She was an active member of the Everett Golf and Country Club. After a beautiful day on the golf course, Louise happily enjoyed her famous vodka water and three olives with the ones she loved. Louise was known for hosting the best parties and immaculate holiday celebrations filled with food, friends, and laughs!
Louise is survived by her grandniece Lisa Marie Hamman and nephews Kurt and Clay Carlson. She will be remembered for her grace, elegance, and kind heart. We love you and cherish all of our time together.
A future celebration of life will be
held at 1:30pm on March 14 at the
Everett Golf and Country Club.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020