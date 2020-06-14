Louise Mae Lee
Louise Mae Lee passed away on June 1, 2020 at 92. In 1946, she married Earl and moved to Des Moines, and together they had two children. She worked as a customer service representative in banking, retiring in 1988. Her and her husband became charter members of the Des Moines Yacht Club in 1957. Louise enjoyed life, traveling the world, and having fun with her friends - you could hear her laugh for miles. She was proceeded in death by her husband Earl E Lee. She is survived by daughters Linda (Gary) Schuler and Cynthia (Craig) Herbrand, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, who could not have asked for a better Mom and Grandma. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the American Heart Association.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.