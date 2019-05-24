Louise Steiner



In memoriam of Louise who



passed away one year ago, May 24, 2018



Louise was born October 25, 1922,



in Clifton, N.J. She was the daughter of Otto and Anna Rahnefeld who had both immigrated from Germany. As a child she loved reading, Latin, ballet and was an honors student. Her life was shaped by the Depression and World War II.



She attended Pace Business College in New York City and worked on Wall Street for American Sugar Company in the accounting department. She met her husband Bob playing bridge, and they were married on June 3, 1945.



They moved a number of times, living in Pottstown, PA, Allentown, PA, Cheshire, CT, and Rochester, NY. Once her children were in school all day, Louise returned to work as both Financial and Church Secretary at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rochester. She kept the books, wrote and printed the weekly bulletin and newsletter, and did thousands of other things to make the church go. Beloved by all, her retirement party in 1983 was attended by virtually the entire congregation.



Following her retirement, Bob and Louise travelled extensively, including Germany for the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther's birth. She loved ancient history and fulfilled her dreams of visiting Egypt, Greece and Rome. Louise taught Bible classes and served on the Board of Directors of St. John's Lutheran Home in Rochester, NY. In 1993, they moved to Seattle. Her husband passed away in 2007.



Louise kept growing throughout her 95 years. She taught bridge classes at her retirement home when she couldn't find enough players to fill a table. Louise was well-read and a life-longer learner. Her friends remember her for intellect, faith, and kindness.



Louise is survived by her daughter Anne, of Alameda, CA;



son Ken, of Seattle, and granddaughter Elizabeth of Philadelphia, PA. Published in The Seattle Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019