Lowell "Bud" Eschbach
November 4, 1927 ~ June 4, 2019
Lowell "Bud" Eschbach, long time resident of Medina, died Tuesday, June 4 at the age of 91. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Nona; their children Steve (Lynn) of Denver, Mark (Beth) of Raymond, Dan (Barb) of Bellingham, Jean Vieth (Scott) of Baltimore and Matt (Karen) of Kirkland. Plus 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A native of Minnesota, he attended the U of M in Minneapolis and served with the American 5th Army in occupied Germany with an Artillery Unit with the rank of Sergeant.
After the war, he worked in telecommunications and construction - his hobbies included woodworking, boating, and traveling.
Everyone who met Bud loved him! He will truly be missed by all.
Come for a farewell reception on Saturday, June 15th at 11:00AM at the Mercer Island VFW - 1836 72nd Ave SE, Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019