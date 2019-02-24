Resources More Obituaries for Lowell Ericsson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lowell H. Ericsson

1928 ~ 2019



Lowell Ericsson died peacefully on February 16, 2019.



Lowell worked for over five decades as a protein biochemist, initially at Boeing in the Space Medicine Program, next as Senior Research Scientist in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Washington from 1960-2000. He then worked at Immunex and Amgen until his retirement in 2007. Over the course of his career, he co-authored over 100 scientific publications with colleagues from around the world and was active in seven scientific organizations. He also served as a board member of the Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities and was a recipient of their 2010 Life Time Membership award. Lowell and his wife Nancy ran their own business, AAA Laboratory, from 1972-2011, conducting amino-acid analyses for clients in the health-care and food-products industries.



Even after his retirement, Lowell remained passionate about science, always learning and sharing with others. His friends could count on him to relate the latest fascinating discoveries in the world of science. He also enjoyed gardening, hiking, travel, and good conversation. Lowell served as president at East Shore Unitarian Church and as chairman of the 41st District Democratic Organization. He also served on the boards of Sustainable Path and the Seattle chapter of the United Nations Association and was very active in the Mercer Island Rotary. He enjoyed helping with the Mercer Island Half Marathon as a marshal, even into his eighties. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping establish the Stanley Ann Dunham Scholarship Fund, whose mission is to empower young women to be leaders and active world citizens. Lowell's life demonstrated his commitment to education and science.



Lowell was born on July 30, 1928 in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew up in Rockford, Illinois. He graduated from Beloit College before pursuing graduate studies at the University of Chicago. He later served as a member of Beloit College President's Regional Advisory Council and received Beloit's Alumni Association Distinguished Service Citation in 2010. While at the University of Chicago, Lowell met the love of his life, Nancy Reinhard. They married in 1953 and moved to Mercer Island where they raised their two children. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his two children Neil and Jill, his brother Kermit, three nieces, and many cousins.



All are welcome to join family and friends in a celebration of Lowell's life.



Saturday, March 30, 2019



at 11:00 am



East Shore Unitarian Church



12700 SE 32nd Street



Bellevue, WA 98005 ; (425) 747-3780



In lieu of flowers, his family suggests that remembrances be made to the Stanley Ann Dunham Scholarship Fund, the Carter Center or Beloit College.



In lieu of flowers, his family suggests that remembrances be made to the Stanley Ann Dunham Scholarship Fund, the Carter Center or Beloit College.