Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loy Smith


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loy Smith Obituary
Loy Smith

Loy passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, in Seattle. Loy was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on October 30, 1929. After graduating from the University of Iowa in 1953, Loy and his wife Peggy (Schlampp) moved to Seattle where Loy had a long career with Seafirst Bank. Loy is survived by his wife Peggy, his children Kim Adams (Keith), and Steve Smith (Andrea), three grandchildren & numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Please make memorials to the University of Iowa, Sigma Chi Fraternity, or Fauntleroy Church, UCC.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -