Loy Smith
Loy passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, in Seattle. Loy was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on October 30, 1929. After graduating from the University of Iowa in 1953, Loy and his wife Peggy (Schlampp) moved to Seattle where Loy had a long career with Seafirst Bank. Loy is survived by his wife Peggy, his children Kim Adams (Keith), and Steve Smith (Andrea), three grandchildren & numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Please make memorials to the University of Iowa, Sigma Chi Fraternity, or Fauntleroy Church, UCC.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020