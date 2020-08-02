Loyal Mary Nordstrom



March 16, 1937 ~ July 16, 2020



Loyal M. Nordstrom passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. She was born in Seattle on March 16, 1937 to Lloyd and Illsley Nordstrom.



Loyal grew up in Windermere in Seattle with her two sisters, aunts and uncles and many cousins of the Nordstrom family. Loyal loved and admired her dad Lloyd Nordstrom very much, she was his namesake, Loyal came from Lloyd, and within the family she was just called "Lolo". "My father was always present. He was never too big for the family. He was very humble. He was one of the most special men I have ever met". She went to University of Washington and studied art, psychology and education, she planned on being a teacher, until she met and married Jack McMillan. They were married for 40 years, and raised five children. She discovered that she loved being a mother, she found being a mother "very fulfilling and fun and rewarding". Loyal was a very sweet, gentle and loving person. She was fun, creative, talented. She designed two beautiful homes, her long time family home on Hunts Point in Bellevue and a rustic cabin on Lopez island. She loved land and places on the water, beautiful places, filled with nature and wildlife, shared with family and friends.



Loyal loved to travel, she travelled the world with her parents at a young age, and also travelled to many countries as an adult. She was a devout Catholic. She made many pilgrimages to Rome with Bishop George Leo Thomas and friends to visit the Pope and to visit Mother Theresa in Calcutta. She also loved the Seattle Seahawks, who were originally owned by the Nordstrom family, and first envisioned by her dad Lloyd. Loyal loved nature and animals, she had a farm for many years in Snohomish Washington, raising Arabian horses, Llamas and Alpacas.



Loyal is survived by her five children, Keri and (Wayne) Broberg, John McMillan, Laurie McMillan, Wendy McMillan and (Sean Briggs), and David McMillan, and her eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, and her sisters Linda Nordstrom and Susan Nordstrom Eberhardt.



She will be missed by so many people, her family, and her many many friends. "I am amazed by the life I had and the people that God has put in my life". She really had a magnificent life.



A private family service is planned



at: Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home



14951 Bothell Way NE



Seattle, WA 98155



(206) 362-5525



