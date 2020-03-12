|
|
Professor Loyd C. Heath
March 5, 1929 ~ March 5, 2020
Professor Heath died peacefully in his home in Seattle, WA on March 5, 2020. He suffered from Congestive Heart Failure and died using the provisions of Washington State's Death with Dignity Law. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and spent most of his childhood there. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1947, Tufts University (AB) in 1951, Northwestern University (MBA) in 1953 and the University of California, Berkeley (Ph.D) in 1965. He was a Professor of Accounting at the University of Washington beginning in 1962, and later named Associate Dean. He retired in 1998. As chairman of the Faculty Council on Academic Standards, he was instrumental in converting the UW grading system from whole letter grades to a decimal system.
Professor Heath's articles and his influential Wall Street Journal editorial admonishing accountants for their failure to report cash flows along with his membership on the Financial Accounting Standard Board Cash Flow Task Force were instrumental in requiring that companies now report their cash flows.
Professor Heath was an avid photographer with scores of publications and shows. He was also the judge of the Old World Wisconsin Photo Contest for 10 years. He is well known for his University of Washington campus photos, his Alaskan totem pole photos, his photos from Old World Wisconsin in Eagle, WI and those from Genesee Country Village in Mumford,NY (www.loydheath.com). In 2015, the Wisconsin Historical Society Press published his coffee table book: A Settler's Year: Pioneer Life through the Seasons illustrated with his photos.
Loyd is survived by three children Chris, Tim, and Meg, three grandchildren (Kristin, Kyle, and Olivia) and one great grandson (Linkin). His wife of 54 years preceded him in death in 2005. At Loyd's request, there will be no memorial service.
He asked that those who wish to make donations in his memory do so to the University of Washington Accounting Development Fund (ADF) or Old World Wisconsin Foundation (www.oldworldfoundation.org).
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020