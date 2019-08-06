|
Loyola Mary Siep
Age 72, of Seattle, Washington, Loyola died on July 18, 2019 after a year - long battle with cancer.
She was born in Yakima, Washington on April 29, 1947 to Horace and Loyola Siep. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and St. Joseph Academy, where she was the salutatorian of her graduating class in 1965. She attended Seattle University for three years and graduated from Central Washington State University. She retired in 2001 from her thirty year career with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, mostly spent in the Child Support Enforcement Department.
After retirement, she became a "snow bird ", spending six months a year in Sarasota, Florida and the six summer months in Seattle. She maintained small homes on each side of the country. For at least fifteen years, she valiantly made this cross-country drive alone, twice a year! While in Florida, she did both part-time work and volunteer work. She enjoyed the beach and learning about natural Florida and traveling around the state. She loved to stay in touch with family and friends in Yakima, Seattle and around the Pacific Northwest.
Loyola was predeceased by her parents and two of her older brothers: Patrick Siep of Capitola, California and Larry Siep of Everett, Washington. She is survived by her brother Michael Siep (Lyn ) of Goodyear, Arizona; her sister- in-law Elinor Siep of Spokane, Washington and her sister Pauline Sarkozy (John) of Sarasota, Florida, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances in her name can be made to charities that she supported, included environmental causes, feeding hungry children, and cancer research.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019