Luann Ellen Perkins
Almost three years after her diagnosis of lung cancer, Luann Ellen Perkins died peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. She lived life to the fullest and retained her sense of gratitude. Luann was a life-long Seattleite and remembers gathering produce at the family pea patch north of Seattle which her father owned and which is now Northgate. She attended six schools in Seattle, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1953. She went on to graduate from the University of Washington where she pledged Alpha Phi sorority and made many close, lifelong friends.
After graduation in 1957, she spent time as a field secretary for Alpha Phi in the southern United States. Upon returning to Seattle, she married Paul Smith in March of 1958. They had three sons, Jeffrey, Dean and Brady. Luann became involved in her boys activities, such as serving as a Cub Scout den mother and avid little league fan. She eventually attended Seattle Pacific University to earn her teaching certification and began teaching at The Bush School. She married Bruce Swenson and moved to Bellevue and became involved with Bellevue Life Spring.
Luann loved to spend her time with her family, especially at her cabin on Lopez Island, walking her dog Waldo, playing bridge with friends or traveling the world with Bruce. She is survived by sons Jeff of Federal Way and Brady of New York City (son Dean passed away in June of 2019), her five grandchildren Tyler, Jessica, Casey, Gillian and Isabel and four great-grandchildren Keira, Andy, Aiden and Evelyn. Her husband Bruce survives her as well as his daughters Sue and Lindy.
Private services were held. Donations can be made to the San Juan Preservation Trust.
Enjoy the sunset!
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019