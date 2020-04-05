Home

July 30, 1958 ~ March 28, 2020

Our Beautiful Lucie passed away after a very brave and challenging battle with leukemia, she was 61. Lucie was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Jean Akrish. She is survived by her sister Cynthia Akrish Lee, brother Steve (Teresa), former sister in law Terri and nephew Michael. Lucie will be fondly remembered by close friends Jon Tipper and Pamela Madigan, extended family, many friends and coworkers. Lucie graduated from Franklin High School in 1976 and over the past 40 plus years worked at Britannia, Nordstrom, Parametrix, Ivar's and the Hyatt.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Kaiser and Swedish Hospitals, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and Kline Galland Home Hospice Care. Donations may be made in her memory to www.scca.org. There will be no service.

Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
