Lucie Young Richards Obituary
Born in Cantwell, MO 4-1-1927 Died in Edmonds, WA 4-9-2020

She spent childhood in northern Minnesota, coming to Seattle December 1941, at 13 years of age. After 11/2 years of high school in Seattle, she moved to Sultan, WA where she graduated from high school in June 1945. The family moved back to Seattle where she met and married Jay Robert Richards, had 2 children Kathy and Jim, and 12 grandchildren. She also had 3 great granddaughers at the time of her death.

The memorial service will be as soon as large gatherings are allowed.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
