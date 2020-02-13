|
Lucile Joan Miles Mullen
Lucy Joan Mullen, 83, having lived in Issaquah and Sammamish Washington for 45 years, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. She was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2002 and was wheelchair bound since 2013. Following a family reunion in Afton, WY, July 2019, she entered the care center in Afton, where she passed away peacefully from this life.
Daughter of Edward O'Bray Miles and Louisa Barber Davenport, she was born in the Portland Oregon Hospital, December 18, 1936. She graduated from Tigard Oregon High School, class of 1955.
She married Charles Robert Mullen, October 8, 1959 in the community Methodist church by an LDS Bishop. They moved to Seattle Washington following their honeymoon, Bob taking a job with Boeing in Aerospace.
Surviving her are her husband and 6 children: Tamara Lee Abbott of Woodinville, WA. Jeffrey Robert Mullen of Priest River, ID., Cindy Lou Sypherd of Afton, WY., Jennifer Lynn Swapp of Mapleton, UT., Jill Lois Brezenski of Missoula, MT., and Lisa Eileen Wyatt of Lynnwood, WA. Lucy has 21 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition, 3 brothers: John of San Leandro, CA., Mike of Canby OR., and Larry of Myrtle Creek, OR., as well as 2 sisters: Marilyn Kelsey of Castroville, CA., and Shirley Deen of Sherwood, OR. Her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and 2 half-sisters preceded her in death.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Care Center in Afton, WY. She was buried in the Afton Cemetery the following day.
Honorary pallbearers were Josh, Tanner and Christopher Sypherd, Jacob and Jordan Swapp, Scott and Stephen Brezenski, and Jesse, Adam and Josh Mullen and Noah Wyatt, all grandson's.
A second memorial service will be held February 22, 2020 at 10 am in the chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 15205 S.E. 28th St. Bellevue WA. 98007 (behind the Seattle Temple).
