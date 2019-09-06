|
|
Lucile Turner James
Lucile Turner James passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019 after an almost 5-year battle with metastatic lung cancer.
Lucile was born on October 9, 1951 in Lynchburg, Virginia. She is survived by her mother, Ann Everett White of Boca Grande, Florida and Seattle, husband of 43 years, David N. James of Seattle, sisters Ann Fitts Sheldon, Blair Fitts Porter, Mary Turner Sours, brother Lawson W. Turner, III, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Lawson W. Turner, Jr.
Lucile was a 1969 graduate of the Seven Hills School in Lynchburg, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry, and Seattle Central Community College with an associate degree in surgical technology.
Her career in healthcare began with Planned Parenthood in Lynchburg in the early '70s as executive director and sole employee, and later continued with Planned Parenthood in Seattle. She was employed with Swedish Medical Center in Seattle for many years as a surgical scrub tech, and did intervening stints as an infection prevention specialist for Engenderhealth, a leading global women's health organization, traveling to numerous developing countries to teach local medical staffs. She also co-developed an online distance learning course in infection prevention which she taught to medical staffs worldwide.
Lucile was an avid Western horseback rider who relished backcountry expeditions on her beloved horse, Cody. She liked nothing better than to end the day sitting around the campfire playing her harmonica. As well as a world adventure traveler to exotic destinations, she was an experienced scuba diver who had dived most of the world's best dive sites. In midlife she and David took a year long sabbatical with a focus on scuba diving, island hopping across the South Pacific to New Zealand and Australia, then up through the Indonesian archipelago to mainland Southeast Asia.
For the last dozen years, Lucile was the primary care manager and companion to her mother seasonally at her home in Florida.
A celebration of Lucile's life will
be held on Monday, September 16,
2019 at 7:00 pm at the Swedish Cultural Center in Seattle.
Memorials may be made to Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest & Hawaiian Islands or to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019