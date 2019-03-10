|
|
Lucille C. E. Sheridan
Age 91, Lucille died peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Seattle. She is survived by her; son and daughter-in-law, Philip Jr.
and Brenda Sheridan and her grandson, Philip Sheridan III, Nieces and nephews Rose Adell Paglia, Mary Louise and Woody Clair, great nieces Susan Clair and Julie Printer. Lucille worked at The Polyclinic in Seattle as a registered nurse.
Viewing will be held at 3:30 on
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 followed by a Rosary at 6:30 PM
at BONNEY-WATSON 16445 International Boulevard SeaTac, WA 98188. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on
Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 am
at St. James Cathedral,
804 Ninth Avenue, Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019