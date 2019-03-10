Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille C. E. Sheridan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucille C. E. Sheridan Obituary
Lucille C. E. Sheridan

Age 91, Lucille died peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Seattle. She is survived by her; son and daughter-in-law, Philip Jr.

and Brenda Sheridan and her grandson, Philip Sheridan III, Nieces and nephews Rose Adell Paglia, Mary Louise and Woody Clair, great nieces Susan Clair and Julie Printer. Lucille worked at The Polyclinic in Seattle as a registered nurse.

Viewing will be held at 3:30 on

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 followed by a Rosary at 6:30 PM

at BONNEY-WATSON 16445 International Boulevard SeaTac, WA 98188. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on

Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 am

at St. James Cathedral,

804 Ninth Avenue, Seattle, WA.

Please sign the guest book at www.bonneywatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
Download Now