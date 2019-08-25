|
Luther F. Kenady, Jr
June 5, 1931 - July 3, 2019
Luther F. Kenady, Jr. passed away in his home on July 3, 2019 at the age of 88.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 5, 1931 to Luther and Lillian (Alexander) Kenady. He graduated from Joe Brown High School and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He married his childhood sweetheart Dorasanne Hein on July 22, 1951, and they raised one son David and three daughters Mary Ellen, Alice and Eleanore.
Luther began working for AT&T in 1952. Over the years, the family moved several times because of his job - to Ohio, Maryland, California, and finally Washington. He retired as a Senior Engineer in 1986.
Luther enjoyed fishing and crabbing. After he retired, he took up golf and learned how to play the organ. He also enjoyed cooking. Luther was a Mason for over 50 years. He also belonged to the Scottish Rite.
Luther is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren, his youngest brother Michael and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Eddie.
At his request, no funeral service was held. Family and friends gathered together to celebrate his life and share their memories.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019