Luther "Lu" Franklin



Luther Edward Franklin was born in Birmingham, Alabama January 21, 1929. He died May 14, 2020. Lu married his high school sweetheart, Martha Huey in 1948. He attended Birmingham Southern College and graduated from the University of Alabama in 1952 with a B. S. in Biology.



Lu joined the Navy during the Korean War, attended OCS and became a Naval Aviator. He served 4 years of active duty where he trained on the North American SNJ, flew the SNB "Twin Beech" on liaison flights, and piloted the P2V-7 Neptune and Blimps on anti-submarine patrols.



He obtained his PhD in Experimental Embryology at Florida State University in 1963. Lu worked at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, MA the summers of 1963-1966.



From 1966-1972, Lu researched mechanisms in mammals at the Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington, LA.



Lu was a Biology Professor at The University of Houston from 1972-1992. He taught, conducted research, and served as a Biology / Pre-medical / Pre-dental Advisor.



He had many interests throughout his long life. He enjoyed listening to classical and Big Band music. He played the baritone, flute, trombone, and Boogie Woogie tunes on the piano. He was a talented sketch artist. He participated in Model Train shows in Houston, TX and NW Washington.



In 1997, Lu and his wife moved to Washington to be near their grandchildren.



Lu's last contribution to science is his "tip o' th' hat" to UW's willed body program.



Lu is survived by his wife of 71 years, Martha Huey Franklin, daughters Elizabeth Coffey (Jeff), Diane Smith, grandchildren Stephanie Coffey, Ben Coffey, Meredith Smith, Adam Smith and his sister Catherine Vandegrift.



