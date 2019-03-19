Luther S. Martin



Luther S. Martin, 70, died January 28, 2019 in Seattle from natural causes. Mr. Martin was born in Seattle, WA where he resided his entire life. He was a graduate of Rainer Beach High School and attended Highline College and the University of Washington. He was employed at the University of Washington as part of the Facilities Team in their Athletic Department. Mr. Martin was the primary caretaker at the Husky Ballpark, with direct oversight of the stadium, grounds, turf and the mound. He was also assigned the general landscape areas in the Athletics Village. Throughout the years Mr. Martin earned numerous distinctions in his industry. He held current associations and memberships to: UW Center for Urban Horticulture; Washington Park Arboretum; Crystal Gardens, Victoria, B.C.; and the American Horticultural Society, Alexandria, VA. Mr. Martin was also a talented amateur photographer.



He is survived by his sister Linda as well as many extended family members and friends.



Mr. Martin's memorial service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:30PM at the Don James Center on the University



of Washington campus.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Competitive Edge Fund at the University of Washington to support Husky student-athletes at https://www.uwtyeeclub.com/support-husky-athletics/provide-a-competitive-edge/ OR make checks payable to the Competitive Edge Fund c/o the Tyee Club, Graves Hall, Box 354070, Seattle, WA 98195. Please identify the gift is in honor of Luther Martin. Remembrances can be sent to: Luther Martin, P.O. Box 70367, Seattle, WA 98127.



