Lydia (nee Rahn) Gilman
Lydia Gilman (AKA Ma Healy), 98 years young, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Lydia was born in Hazen, North Dakota on March 30, 1921. She was one of ten children, with her last surviving sister being Evelyn Woodrich who resides in Leavenworth, WA.
Lydia moved to Seattle, WA with her first husband, Francis J. Healy (deceased), where she worked at Boeing Plant 2 as a tool runner during the World War II before transferring to the Plant cafeteria. She then waitressed for 48 years at such places as the Gay 90's Tavern, Margo's Restaurant and the Beach Broiler. During this time the family grew to 6 children. She later married Richard M. Gilman with whom she enjoyed many years of travel in their RV camper to destinations in the US and Canada as well as travel overseas, amassing quite an impressive spoon collection!
Lydia loved to crochet and garden but her real passion was ballroom dancing to Dixieland jazz and big band music. This is when she met Maurice Quine who was a drummer and she thoroughly enjoyed acting as his "roadie". In her retirement years you could always find her on the dance floor with gents waiting for their turn to dance with her at senior centers in King and Pierce County.
Lydia will be lovingly remembered by her 6 children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren: son Pat Healy (deceased, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren), son Jerry Healy (wife Kathy, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren), daughter Sarann Reed (nee Healy, her partner Doug, 1 granddaughter and 3 great grandchildren); son Tom Healy (wife Misun, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild), son Neal Healy (who lived with and cared for Mom for many years), son Bruce Healy (wife Lorri, 1 grandchild and 1 great grandchild).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Yarington's White Center Funeral Home at
Noon on September 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Lydia Gilman's name to the Highline Medical Center Foundation in support of the Highline Cancer Center:
(www.supporthighline.org).
Visit Lydia's Guest Book @
www.yaringtons.com to sign her guest book and view photos.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019