|
|
Lyla Elizabeth Donley Ford
March 10, 1927 ~ August 14, 2019
Our dear Lyla passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, as daughter Karen and son-in-law Alan held her and sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow. We are filled with sadness, but also with gratitude that she enjoyed a good life for 92 years, filled with family, friendships and love.
Lyla was born in Pueblo, Colorado, where she and her family resided until moving to California in 1944. Lyla graduated UCLA with a major in Home Ec and a minor in Engineering--unusual at the time! In 1951, she went on a blind date with Paul Ford, whom she married just 6 months later. The newlyweds eventually moved to Seattle, where they happily settled in and raised their two daughters, Karen and Janice.
With Paul, Lyla thoroughly enjoyed square-dancing, playing Mah-Jongg, and spending time with friends, not to mention traveling all over the world! In addition, she spent many years singing and performing with her close pals in a Sweet Adelines barbershop-style chorus, which she absolutely loved. Thanks to her wonderful group of friends and neighbors, Lyla was able to continue enjoying these and other pastimes well into her later years. If Lyla were here, she'd thank you all for every minute!
Lyla will be so missed by her friends and remaining family, including daughter Karen (Alan), brother Cliff (Pat), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. We will hold an open-house party for Lyla later in October. You may view her full obituary and guestbook at www.funerals.coop/obituaries.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019