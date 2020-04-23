|
Lyle Allan Dull
A long life, well lived, came to an end on April 2, 2020 when Lyle lost his 10 year battle with bladder cancer. He often said it was a "perfect" life and cherished his family above all else. Mourning his loss and remembering him fondly are his wife of 60 years, Anita (Delaurenti) Dull, four children, Pamela, Allan, Steven (Heidi), and Warren (Cindi), three grandchildren, Kelsey (Nick), Spencer, and Maxwell, 2 great-grandchildren, Rowyn and Porter, and 3 step-grandchildren: April, Shane, and Deanna. Lyle is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth and Barbara.
Lyle was born in Salem, Oregon to Freeman Dull and Vesta (Reynolds) Dull. After high school he served in the Air Force during the Korean War, which was followed by his nearly 40 year career at Boeing. He was very proud of the fact that he was on the crew of the first jet prototype-- the aircraft numbered 367-80 (fondly known as the "Dash 80") and visited it a few years ago in Washington D.C. where the plane is on display at a Smithsonian museum. Lyle was also on the Apollo Program in Huntsville, Alabama that put Americans on the moon.
Serving his community was also important to him. Lyle was a 50 year member of the Renton Lions Club, serving as president, and was also in charge of their Youth Camp on Cedar River for many years. He was active in Boy Scouting as a Cubmaster and Webelo leader. Lyle was also a member of the organizing committee for Renton Ski School for 15 years--- a program which brought the experience of skiing to thousands of Renton school children. Lyle and Anita enjoyed traveling the world in retirement and visited over 68 countries. There are also happy memories of trips with friends, the Brislawns and the McQuades. Lyle also greatly enjoyed the friends he made at Wendy's and the staff there, who knew his daily order by heart.
He will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery on July 17, 2020 at 11:30 A.M.---
if the social distancing restrictions are lifted by then.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020