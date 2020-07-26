1/1
Lyle Gerald Hassebroek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle Gerald Hassebroek

Born September 11, 1941 Lyle died peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on May 21, 2020 after 12 years of Parkinson's Disease. Lyle embodied kindness and devotion. He was the rock that everyone could hold onto when the water got too high. And even during his last slow declining decade, he never lost his sparkling eyes and ever present sense of humor. We will miss him every day, but we will do it with a smile. Donations in his memory can be made to the Bellevue Botanical Garden.

Lyle is survived by his wife of nearly 6 decades, June Ann

(Colbeth), brother Marvin Hassebroek (wife Becky), son John Hassebroek, daughter Deborah Wilk, 4 grandkids and so many loving relatives and friends.

Sign Lyle's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved