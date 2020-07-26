Lyle Gerald Hassebroek
Born September 11, 1941 Lyle died peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on May 21, 2020 after 12 years of Parkinson's Disease. Lyle embodied kindness and devotion. He was the rock that everyone could hold onto when the water got too high. And even during his last slow declining decade, he never lost his sparkling eyes and ever present sense of humor. We will miss him every day, but we will do it with a smile. Donations in his memory can be made to the Bellevue Botanical Garden.
Lyle is survived by his wife of nearly 6 decades, June Ann
(Colbeth), brother Marvin Hassebroek (wife Becky), son John Hassebroek, daughter Deborah Wilk, 4 grandkids and so many loving relatives and friends.
