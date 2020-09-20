Lyle M. Clark



August 20, 1922 - September 3, 2020



Lyle M. Clark was born on a sweltering August day in Washington D.C. and was relieved at age two when his family moved to the Seattle area where he spent the remainder of his life.



In 1940 Lyle graduated from Roosevelt High School and went on to attend the University of Washington where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. His college years were interrupted by his enlistment in the U.S. Army during World War II. After his service he returned to the UW where he completed his degree and his outstanding track and field career. He was the Pacific Coast Conference champion in high and low hurdles, was twice named captain of the Husky track team, and placed in four national track meets. Lyle married the love of his life, Mary Jo Jahant in 1946. They were together for 69 years until her passing in 2015.



In 1950 Lyle founded Clark Stationary, which later became Clark Office Products, a mainstay of Lake City business. He was a long-time member of Rotary International. Lyle loved boating, all things Husky sports, Kauai, serving COP's customers, and most of all his family and friends.



Lyle is survived by his children Lyle M. (Skip) Clark Jr. (Patricia), Dean Clark (Susan), and Victoria Clark Carlson (David), also 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Lyle was a devoted and generous husband, father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed.



